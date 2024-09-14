Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Grows By 800.0%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of JDSPY opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

