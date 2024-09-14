Short Interest in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Drops By 28.1%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JOYY Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of YY stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.24. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on YY. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 22.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,022,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,952,000 after acquiring an additional 552,082 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,561,000 after buying an additional 134,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,008,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,038,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its stake in JOYY by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 783,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,083,000 after buying an additional 270,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in JOYY by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,990,000 after buying an additional 66,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

