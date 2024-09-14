Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Expands By 539.5%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 539.5% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 51,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,045. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
