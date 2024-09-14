Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Grows By 102.8%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the August 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 755.5 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVJF remained flat at $41.67 during midday trading on Friday. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

