Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Drops By 99.9%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of SPHDF stock remained flat at $11.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
