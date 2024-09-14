Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Drops By 99.9%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPHDF stock remained flat at $11.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Get Santhera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.