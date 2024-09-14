Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Declines By 61.7%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,740. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

