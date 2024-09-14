Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Expands By 36.3%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sompo Trading Down 1.0 %

Sompo stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.53. Sompo has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sompo will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.