Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Rises By 136.8%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Swiss Life Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

