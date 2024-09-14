Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Rises By 136.8%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Swiss Life Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73.
Swiss Life Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Life
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.