Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Rises By 63.3%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAT Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $173.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.87% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.