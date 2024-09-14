Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Expands By 738.9%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,400 shares, an increase of 738.9% from the August 15th total of 106,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VCI Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIG remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,636,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,651. VCI Global has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

