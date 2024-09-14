Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Expands By 738.9%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,400 shares, an increase of 738.9% from the August 15th total of 106,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VCI Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIG remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,636,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,651. VCI Global has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.
About VCI Global
