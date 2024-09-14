Short Interest in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Drops By 26.7%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 631,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,590,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 330,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 312,392 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Weave Communications by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weave Communications Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
