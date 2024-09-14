Short Interest in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Drops By 26.7%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 631,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEAV

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

In other Weave Communications news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,590,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 330,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 312,392 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Weave Communications by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.