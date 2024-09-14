Short Interest in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Grows By 140.0%

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Bond ETF Price Performance

WABF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Western Asset Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

Western Asset Bond ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

