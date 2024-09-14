Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of SIA opened at C$17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.19. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$17.10.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.360486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.42.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

