Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of SIA opened at C$17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.19. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$17.10.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.360486 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
