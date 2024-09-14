Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.15. 1,625,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

