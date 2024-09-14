Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

NYSE SIG opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

