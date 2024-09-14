Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Shares of SIG stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,351. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

