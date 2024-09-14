Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 1,686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLN has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

