Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 179,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silo Pharma Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SILO opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Silo Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Get Silo Pharma alerts:

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 55.30% and a negative net margin of 4,881.57%.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, develops traditional therapeutics and psychedelic medicine. Its lead program includes SPC-15, an intranasal drug targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety disorders; and SP-26, a ketamine-based loaded implant indicated for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.