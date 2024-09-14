SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Trading Up 4.4%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 156,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,502,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
