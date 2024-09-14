SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Trading Up 4.4%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 156,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,502,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SilverCrest Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

