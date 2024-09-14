SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,115 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 11.2% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after acquiring an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after acquiring an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $257.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

