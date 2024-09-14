SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 988 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

