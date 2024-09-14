SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.