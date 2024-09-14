SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $475.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.07.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

