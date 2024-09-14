SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Sells 843 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 423,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

