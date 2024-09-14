Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.