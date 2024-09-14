Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.63

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.63 and last traded at C$11.51, with a volume of 167245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). Research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$82,395.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$82,395.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,426 shares of company stock valued at $220,673. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

