SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SKYX opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. SKYX Platforms has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -2,865.94.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 260.53% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SKYX Platforms will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in SKYX Platforms by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in SKYX Platforms by 22.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 286,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 52,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.