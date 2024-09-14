SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 204.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 150.0% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

