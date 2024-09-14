Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Update

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,700 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 399,600 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 102,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,107. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Smith Micro Software worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

