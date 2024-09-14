Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,821.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,821 ($23.81) and last traded at GBX 1,806.85 ($23.63), with a volume of 395586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,799 ($23.53).
SMIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.19) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.51) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
In related news, insider Karin Hoeing bought 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,778 ($23.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,636.26 ($7,370.55). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
