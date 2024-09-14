Smooth Love Potion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.62 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $100.24 million and $4.62 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00260296 BTC.
Smooth Love Potion Token Profile
Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,259,154,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,259,156,099 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.
