SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 0.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 6,946,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 45,767,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several research firms recently commented on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after buying an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

