SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.36 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.