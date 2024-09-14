Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solera National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SLRK stock remained flat at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Solera National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

