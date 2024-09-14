SOLVE Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $133,229.04 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000778 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

