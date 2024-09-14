Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

SONN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,667. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 398.45% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. Analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.74% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Stories

