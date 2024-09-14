Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Lessened by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,899 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,106,000 after buying an additional 341,566 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Sony Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,033,000 after purchasing an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Sony Group by 2,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,169 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,338,000 after buying an additional 277,537 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Shares of Sony Group are set to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

