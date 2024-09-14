Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHON traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

