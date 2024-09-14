Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 202.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Sound Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOGP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,613. Sound Group has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

