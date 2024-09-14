SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.91. 3,425,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 37,083,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several research firms recently commented on SOUN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,976 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

