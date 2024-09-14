S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $519.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $524.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.25.

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

