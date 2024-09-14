SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,182,000 after buying an additional 309,915 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 779,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 142,657 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.34 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

