SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Wrapmanager Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.