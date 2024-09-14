SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

