SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 5.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $94,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average of $130.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

