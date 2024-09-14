SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

MDY stock opened at $555.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

