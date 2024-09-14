Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Sold by Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.

Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,000 shares during the period. Sportradar Group comprises about 24.6% of Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. owned about 0.38% of Sportradar Group worth $47,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 110,520 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Sportradar Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 162,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

SRAD stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. Sportradar Group AG has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

