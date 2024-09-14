Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,583,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 4,029,983 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $9.73.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $89,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.