Stabilus (ETR:STM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.25

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €35.25 ($38.74) and last traded at €36.30 ($39.89), with a volume of 38062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €35.35 ($38.85).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.95, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $916.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

