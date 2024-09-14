Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.0 days.

Stanley Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STAEF remained flat at $16.98 during trading hours on Friday. Stanley Electric has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

Get Stanley Electric alerts:

About Stanley Electric

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.