Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.0 days.
Stanley Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS:STAEF remained flat at $16.98 during trading hours on Friday. Stanley Electric has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.
About Stanley Electric
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Electric
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.